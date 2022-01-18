© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynn Channel Jan 18, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • January 18, 2022
Breaking News!!!
🍄 Council of Russia's State Duma, Scraps o ibinasura ang proposed Covid19 QR Code Bill!!!
🍄 Supreme Court blocks Biden's mandatory vaccination for businesses!!!
🍄 Germany to delay Covid19 Vaccine Mandate.
🍄 Netherlands Prime Minister announced easing of Covid19 restrictions amid Omicron surge..
🍄 Massive Riots in Kazakhstan na hindi nyo alam dahil hindi ito ibinalita ng media... Pls share para magising na ang masa at dahil SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, maraming salamat po. 😘🙏♥️
🍄 Council of Russia's State Duma, Scraps o ibinasura ang proposed Covid19 QR Code Bill!!!
🍄 Supreme Court blocks Biden's mandatory vaccination for businesses!!!
🍄 Germany to delay Covid19 Vaccine Mandate.
🍄 Netherlands Prime Minister announced easing of Covid19 restrictions amid Omicron surge..
🍄 Massive Riots in Kazakhstan na hindi nyo alam dahil hindi ito ibinalita ng media... Pls share para magising na ang masa at dahil SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, maraming salamat po. 😘🙏♥️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.