SCOTT RITTER - Pulled Off Plane to Russia and Passport Confiscated by US State Department today - RT

RT contributor Scott Ritter - Pulled Off Plane to Russia by US State Department today.

The US State Department has seized the passport of former Marine and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, as he was on his way to Russia for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Ritter was pulled off the plane and had his documents confiscated.

ADDING: ❗️US State Department forced Scott Ritter off plane headed to Russia and confiscated his passport

“As I was boarding my flight out of New York I was pulled aside by three CBP officers, who seized my passport. When asked why, they said orders of the State Department. No further information was provided. My bags were removed from the flight, and I was escorted out of the airport,” the former US Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik.

Ritter was slated to participate in the annual St.Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest speaker.

Here's Scott Ritter reply to the RT person that posted about this on Twitter today.

https://x.com/realscottritter/status/1797720793465462981?s=46&t=vU5DeqWsyDgEK4vk5DewEA

-

Then Pepe Escobar says this: According to Scott Ritter, Andrew Napolitano canceled his flight to Russia for different reasons unrelated to Ritter's removal from the plane.

"He was unable to travel for completely different reasons that have nothing to do whatsoever... He had to cancel for other reasons, not because of this," Ritter clarified.









