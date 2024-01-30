Create New Account
Warning Signs
Son of the Republic
Since the October 2022 lows, it has been a giant gap-up fest.

This is probably the most historic market cap expansion in favor of a few stocks.

It’s quite stunning re: mega-cap tech stocks.

It doesn’t leave much room for any type of accidents.

The equal-weight index looks terrible — indicating how incredibly weak underneath everything is.


NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: Warning Signs (29 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/IjzW_UiVTjY

