SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 7 - Find Yourself

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In this first portion of this week's episode -- I will reveal a bit about the adventure I have personally been on within my local community in regard to standing up to local leaders and shining a light on their corruption and anti-human ambitions. It's simply time to do it.
We encourage every one of you to analyze your own community leaders and their ambitions for your own township or city so that you too can begin to participate in this great shift in America -- as this is the time for being brave and standing up for our most basic freedoms.
Get stoked!
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