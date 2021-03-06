SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 7 - Find Yourself

Today's episode will be focused on our departure from the "Dark Winter" as we move into this beautiful spring sunshine here in the upper midwest. A deep feeling of renewal and rejuvenation seems to be washing over us and it feels like it's time to come out of the hibernation mode many of us have been stuck in for the last few months.In this first portion of this week's episode -- I will reveal a bit about the adventure I have personally been on within my local community in regard to standing up to local leaders and shining a light on their corruption and anti-human ambitions. It's simply time to do it.We encourage every one of you to analyze your own community leaders and their ambitions for your own township or city so that you too can begin to participate in this great shift in America -- as this is the time for being brave and standing up for our most basic freedoms.Get stoked!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!