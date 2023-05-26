Live Chat with Paul; -132- Shill UFO vids for the week and more - Corbells Tr3b + TPOM rocket UAP

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation so LUU-19 burn up to 7min and mostly emmit IR

but some natural light hard to see with eyes and cameras

without night vision





which explains why so dim in that smartphone video

although phones see more then eyes,,

1300 candles

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! TR3b Claims one of the worse videos or hoax of stuff in the sky Corbell has released to date and its messing up ufology conning the 'gullibles' and MSM and TPOM equally as bad with recent vid as well. [00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about his health and website if want to help the channel and research he does - mostly Tech upgrades and soft and sky watching project! [00:06:30] (2) Main Topic Begins - Jeremy Corbell latest alleged UFO leak of TR3b. what we know and what hes didnt tell you. [00:12:00] (2b) The video from smartphone broken into 4 parts is now Play and Paul breaks it down before doing video analysis on it all [00:22:00] (2c) Corbell worse editor of movies ever like Bob Lazar Movie [00:23:00] (2d) Paul grabs frames from Corbells selection to compare to the Military footage [00:33:00] (2e) Paul rules out LED Kite and force perspective over LUU-2D/B or LUU-19B/B flares in the distance.. or multiple events like flares and UFO since no footage and known active war training happening. [00:49:00] (2f) After watching Paul grabs Flares from Military video of that night and also compares a picture of a flare in evening to overlay to confirm its parachute flares in that video! [01:17:00] (2g) Compare first with the color night vision Photo Image (is it? - LIZ) on Website then frame from video [01:29:45] (2h) Now the 4th video frame compare [01:36:30] (2i) Now looked at Mick's attempt to debunk it. [01:38:00] (2j) Mick West Ignores Paul.. Explains he sent him the Grad Cap overlay 0 replies about it. arrrrh EGOs.. in public he appears non-rude though. [01:41:00] (2k) Now look over Blackvaults info to debunk Corbell [01:45:00] (3) Paul wraps up with some fun virtual flame thrower as Corbell likes them to rid his lame UFO video from the web :) [01:48:00] (4) Thridphaseofmoon and GUFON promoting equally bad UFO which is easy debunked with flightradar24 if can find the time and date! Paul has trouble and so debunks it with simple google search and comparisons [02:15:00] (4b) Paul searches for the location of prototype airship on google maps and then sees if can work it out on planefinder with the needed info of times. No Luck on plane tracking to much work without all the info! [02:27:00] (4c) Paul in tears laughing at GUFON analysis of it. [02:32:00] (4d) Paul looks up details on this experimental craft in Roswell (SCEYE) [02:36:00] (4e) Micks debunk for it and Paul sees if he has time date info [02:53:00] (4f) Paul tries to match up images but fails to find a good image but somethings match up like fin shape and location! [03:23:00] (4g) GUFON update on it.. and says Mioks proves nothing but Micks is correct LOL and tries to defend TPOM for 100th time that they are shills for releasing this garbage without doing the basics again you dont need to be expert to use planefinder or flightradar if got time stamp [03:27:00] (5) Look over some of the other TPOM alleged UFOs and give most likely ID of it considering all are LIZ (low info zone!) Paul thinks they are all recycled from years ago too! [03:58:00] (6) Paul finally looks over Secureteams BS UAPs and they are old ones already solved by Paul.. The pilot He thought was Spain was in south america Columbia (so correction there!) - the grad cap balloon not to confuse with the hangglider grad balloon case! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

