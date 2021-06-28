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Disputing SDA Mark Finley & HopeLives365: The 144,000 “Virgins” Are the Wise Virgins in Matthew 25!
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50 views • June 28, 2021
A look at the orignal wedding message--the Exodus and three wedding parables with the Laodicean Message to understand how we can be the spiritual Bride of Christ to restore all things.
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