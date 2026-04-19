Palantir new 'Epstein' of digital era - Whitney Webb, clip - blackmail made easier

Palantir new 'Epstein' of digital era – investigative journalist

(more info written on the last Alex Karp video) Cynthia

💬 "Israel and blackmail... Palantir, Peter Thiel's company, really makes it so that, I mean, that's the new Jeffrey Epstein at the end of the day," Whitney Webb told the podcast Bad Faith.

"If they want to blackmail you or know something about you, they just access what Palantir sucked up about you. And your search history, your communications, your finances, tweets you've liked in the past, all sorts of things. You don't really need Epstein in the surveillance era."

💬 "Palantir is the resurrection of [a] DARPA program called Total Information Awareness that was so scandalous when it was announced it was defunded by Congress," Webb added.

"But then they realized that if they turned it into a private company, no one would complain."