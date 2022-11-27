Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brave nurse blows the whistle on the huge spike in miscarriages that's occurring.
122 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Sunday |


 If the talking heads on msm had any heart or integrity, they'd be all over stories like this. Instead they ignore it. 

I wonder if it's because they're the ones who [Knowingly] gleefully & endlessly pushed the death jabs onto the unsuspecting & trusting public?

#Nurembergtrials #noamnesty #knowingly

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

Keywords
vaccinehospitalswhistleblowerdead babiesnuremberg trialsmiscarriagesjabvaccine side effectscorona vaccinecovid vaccinebrave nurseis the vaccine safecovid shotcovid jabblows the whistleno amnestyhuge spike inthat is occurringbabies dyingcorona shotcorona jabis the covid 19 vaccine safe for pregnant mothersis the covid 19 vaccine safewhy is the mainstream media silentdoctors are ignoring

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket