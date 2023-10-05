Create New Account
Church Structure-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 4 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Talk About Deacons--How Well Good Deacons Could Serve a Church; and Talk About Elders and Those That Have the Rule Over Us. Appeal to All Members to Pray Regarding the Appointment of Suitable, Anointed Leaders That Would Be a Further Benefit to This Assembly.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

