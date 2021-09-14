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Ret. Generals Discuss – the Biden Contribution to the NWO
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110 views • September 14, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/unconditional-surrender-the-biden-contribution-to-the-nwo/
The Afghanistan debacle & The Biden Contribution to the New World Order
Guests: Thomas McInerney Lieutenant General USAF (ret) - Joseph Arbuckle Major General (ret) -
Bill Coate Colonel USMC (ret) - Alan Jones & Mary Fanning
Under this "new normal" basic freedoms like travel and where/how you choose to live will be eliminated and replaced by totalitarian government control of every aspect of your life from cradle to grave. Something as simple as determining what substances are injected into your body will become government choices rather than personal choices......with that tyranny ends personal freedom and any semblance of the American vision of life, liberty and property. Welcome to the New World (dis)Order envisioned by the power elite for the past 2 century's; it will totally control your lives very, very soon.
China Joe Obiden's contribution to the final and complete collapse of the United States of America will be his legacy for the New World Order.......UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER, and playing the fool for the power elite and Barack Hussein Obama.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND LEARN TO SAY NO!!
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
The Afghanistan debacle & The Biden Contribution to the New World Order
Guests: Thomas McInerney Lieutenant General USAF (ret) - Joseph Arbuckle Major General (ret) -
Bill Coate Colonel USMC (ret) - Alan Jones & Mary Fanning
Under this "new normal" basic freedoms like travel and where/how you choose to live will be eliminated and replaced by totalitarian government control of every aspect of your life from cradle to grave. Something as simple as determining what substances are injected into your body will become government choices rather than personal choices......with that tyranny ends personal freedom and any semblance of the American vision of life, liberty and property. Welcome to the New World (dis)Order envisioned by the power elite for the past 2 century's; it will totally control your lives very, very soon.
China Joe Obiden's contribution to the final and complete collapse of the United States of America will be his legacy for the New World Order.......UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER, and playing the fool for the power elite and Barack Hussein Obama.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND LEARN TO SAY NO!!
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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