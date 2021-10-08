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Szefowie agencji medycznych otwarcie omawiają w 2019 roku wybuch epidemii w Chinach, która jest niezbędna dla wprowadzenia produktów mRNA.
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9480 views • October 08, 2021
Ten film jest programem TV Universal Flu Vaccine wyemitowanym pod koniec 2019 roku na kanale C-Span 2, gdzie szefowie agencji medycznych USA i Wielkiej Brytanii otwarcie omawiają wybuch epidemii w Chinach, która jest niezbędna dla wprowadzenia produktów mRNA.
Więcej na temat mRNA: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/?sid=&;q=mrna
Więcej na temat mRNA: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/?sid=&;q=mrna
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