The Wisdom of God

April 24th, 2022
"The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom." Proverbs 10:21. Are you seeking God or chasing the wisdom of this world? Do not let pride overtake you or be distracted from God's voice. Chase His wisdom and His understanding; it is more precious than gold!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children." Hosea 4:6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.