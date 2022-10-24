The Wisdom of God

April 24th, 2022

"The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom." Proverbs 10:21. Are you seeking God or chasing the wisdom of this world? Do not let pride overtake you or be distracted from God's voice. Chase His wisdom and His understanding; it is more precious than gold!

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children." Hosea 4:6