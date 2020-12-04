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2020 Will Be Our Last Good Year Unless...
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99 views • December 04, 2020
Dr Vernon Coleman - 01 Dec 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why he is exhausted, terrified and angry. He describes the deceits, the frauds and the awful future we face if we don't stand up to a cruel dictatorship. He also explains that there will be a third wave, a fourth wave and a fifth wave if we don't act. And he tells viewers exactly what simple action they can take to stop this now.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why he is exhausted, terrified and angry. He describes the deceits, the frauds and the awful future we face if we don't stand up to a cruel dictatorship. He also explains that there will be a third wave, a fourth wave and a fifth wave if we don't act. And he tells viewers exactly what simple action they can take to stop this now.
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