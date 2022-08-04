Isaiah 53:5 is false/satanic. Greek meaning of sacrifice vs Satanic sacrifices/offerings for forgiveness - atonement-reparation-reconciliation. Jesus is NOT ransom, not a mediator Hebrews 9:15/12:24.

Sloppy video, I was busy making vids in Greek. God's spirit was recently enraged at what they are doing inside these labs, how they prepare death day and night and all the pain He sees inside the homes of people who took 'THE POISONS" as He calls them (no joke theyre poisons indeed, even organophosphates cause deep vein thrombosis & pulmonary embolism).. I would post that prophesy, but it's in Greek, I doubt if ppl understand the spiritual realm like that.



Luciferian this Luciferian that and they read Paul and the Tanakh all day... Idolatry is in their pants as crude as it sounds. Their vaccines once again are the hand of death (Lucifer-Yahweh-Bacchus-Yahova-Zebaot-Lord of Hosts etc) on the nations. "WHO NEEDS EUROPE" as I noticed written on a newspaper in their movie The Trumanshow. Also the laws of Moses are nothing but the laws of Enlil, the laws that come FROM MOUNTAINS A SATANIC CONCEPT IN THE ASSYROBABYLONIAN/SUMERIAN RELIGIONS. It all begins with the fallacy that the god who drowned the mankind was the real god, while the Epic of Gilgamesh reveals that this god was Enlil, the devil.... the devil is the one who hated the mankind and its nature and wanted to punish them and never would forgive them UNLESS they gave him SIN OFFERINGS. Thus Judaism is built around sin offerings. America obsesses with the Tanakh, Paul and idolatry LOL, while this book is merely a middle eastern Cronian cult of the SUN WORSHIP, its original form in fact (Kohanim birkat). The terms Old testament new testament refer to the covenants of the devil with his nation, 1st covenant that of circumcision in order to give them their new location Canaan, the promised land. 2nd covenant since they broke the 1st one, was to give them the whole earth and make them into a great nation after they will have killed the son of God, and to give them his forgiveness. Hebrews 7:27-28 Paul says Jesus was an unblemished ram for sin offering LOL so that they wont have to offer sacrifices for forgiveness anymore, given in exchange. He equates a Roman custom of death punishment with a Hebrew sin offering... WOW. He says that they were set free by His death Hebrews 9:15 that Jesus was ransom, a mediator, that the sprinkled blood of Jesus speaks a better word than the blood of Abel... WHAT A DEATH CULT. Hebrews 12:24, keeps talking about BETTER PROMISES of the second new covenant LOL He says that he saw Jesus (2nd personal coming for miss Paul? lol) as in the light that spoke to him, this was LUCIFER speaking to Paul telling him to Judaise Europe. Oh My God.. Paul talks about THE DEVIL'S PROMISES. John the Baptist did not refer to Jesus as the ram or the bull of God, but the lamb of God, meaning someone innocent who has no place in this ritual for the devil. Don't forget Mark 12:7/Matthew 21:38 KILL the son to steal the inheritance. John 3:16 God sent His son to FIGHT A BATTLE, THAT'S THE GREEK MEANING OF SACRIFICE, DEFYING DEATH, GOING TO BATTLE FOR A NOBLE CAUSE. John 3:16 says God sent His son so that those who believe in Him will be saved, not so that people will be forgiven...!!! Paul being a Pharisee promoted as Christianity the devil's covenant and portrayed their hate crime - the crucifixion- as something noble... in fact he technically promotes a HUMAN SACRIFICE AS SOMETHING HOLY while their god had told them not to perform human sacrifices within their nation but only to destroy the nations he will bring to them. Micah 4:2 the devil switches mountains for his laws, the laws of Enlil from Ekur!! Paul recites Psalm Tehillim 110:4 the covenant of their god the devil with David his servant Psalm 78:70/Jer 33:20-21.

Hebrews 8:5-7 Paul there talks about their satanic new covenant to be forgiven by the devil and steal the inheritance hence why he says "the promised inheritance" WOW... Also there he talks about the Egyptian Semitic cults where their temples were built mirroring the stars in heaven and the planets, just like the pyramids of Giza correspond to the constellation of Orion!!!!Paul says that Jesus learned obedience from His suffering, and that He later became son of God (figuratively as always) Hebrews 5:8-10. I cant believe this is the crap that American churches are teaching, no wonder... In Greece the official church considers Paul heretical and I was never taught that Jesus died so that we will be forgiven, but to free the souls in Hades and give US all who did not meet Him the Holy Spirit. He said "I have won the world", before He got crucified and resurrected. His victory was beyond that. God gave another prophesy through my mom about the animals that suffer in the labs of the servants of the devil, about how He brought His son to be born through the Greeks who were His nation.



Also I created a website, not my own domain yet. https://sassoula7.wixsite.com/godstruthrevealed

