WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES US DOD PLAN TO EXTERMINATE POPULATION!

Video mirrored from 'Truth Media' at... https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lm1mr016ZK9B
Team Enigma Whistleblower Sasha Latypova explains the US Department of Defense depopulation agenda, detailing how they legally got away with this under the Obama, Trump, and Biden Administrations. So-called government "regulators" are simply paid actors stalling the public.