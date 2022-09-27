What is Going to Happen After Eastern Ukraine’s Referendum Election to Join Russia.
but the kicker to upgrade the proxy war is if Ukraine keeps sending missiles into the new Russian declared territory. as said that could be the red line.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.