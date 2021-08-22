⁣ TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID PANDEMIC

⁣ TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID PANDEMICHow Trumps vaccines prevent the Great Reset and save humanityThis is a long post with key insights that will greatly inspire and encourage you. Don't skip it, but pay attention.★ ★ ★ ★ ★Any informed person in this world is fully aware of the severe health risks posed by vaccines. Especially a rushed, untested experimental biological agent, that is falsely marketed as a vaccine, activates all the alarm bells within the educated part of humanity.Naturally many patriots are severely worried, when they see a prominent leader of the worldwide freedom movement, Donald Trump, push these terrifying medical experiments.For those who never trusted Trump, this is undeniable evidence for what they have been saying all along: ‘See, he is part of the cabal, he is pushing their agenda, we always knew it! Will you now finally wake up?’ That could of course be true. But in order to correctly interpret Trumps actions, we have to understand the nature of the enemies he is fighting, and their specific agenda he is trying to subvert.So let’s have a fresh look at the plans of the globalist elite...Owning a worldwith people who own nothingAs most of us understand by now, the pandemic was planned with the sole purpose of submitting humanity to a New World Order of unprecedented tyrannical control by the ‘superrich elite’. If you haven’t seen the evidence for this yet, then I strongly encourage you to first read this in depth report, that reveals all the undeniable evidence of how the pandemic is the smokescreen for implementing a new level of totalitarian control.Covid is the excuse to lock down the world, supposedly to save humanity. In reality the agenda behind the lockdowns is very different. In their own books, videos, websites and conferences the globalists make it crystal clear what the purpose of the lockdowns is: