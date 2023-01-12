Tammy Healy, Emily Hernandez & Natalia Loyola -"Are you an American or U.S. Citizen?"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents on

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 3:00 PM EST 8:00 PM UK

Guests: Tammy Healy, Emily Hernandez & Natalia Loyola

Topic: Are you an American or U.S. Citizen?







https://thenewjerseyassembly.wordpress.com/

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/newjersey/



Brief Bios:

Tammy Healy

Tammy Healy is a mother of four and wife for over 18 yrs. She began her journey as a freedom fighter and truth seeker after an adverse reaction from a flu vaccine during her first pregnancy. From that experience, she became a strong activist for medical freedom by attending many protests, corresponding with legislators and helping candidates with their campaigns who supported medical freedom. After the 2020 elections she embarked on an incredible journey of discovery which lead her to the truth she will be presenting with Emily today.





Emily Hernandez

My name is Emily Hernandez and I am a declared American on the land and soil. I am also The New Jersey Assembly Coordinator on the land and soil jurisdiction and a RN in a small community hospital for 23 years. My lifelong goal is to help return our lawful American government of We the People as it was set up by the Founding Fathers after the War of Independence.





Natalia Loyola

I was born and raised in Ukraine, Eastern Europe. In 2005 I received my bachelor of philology degree from I. I. Mechnikov National University, Odessa, Ukraine and started to work as an elementary school teacher.

In 2009 I got married and moved to Florida where my husband lived at that time (he refused to relocate to Ukraine). We've started a family. Our son Myles was born in August 2010 and a few months later our home was sold at the bank foreclosures sale. Going through those tough times made me open my eyes and wake up to the facts of what's really going on in this country. Being a solution oriented woman and knowing American history I kept searching for solutions and freedom loving people that have courage to make necessary changes to bring this beautiful country back on track as was intended by the Founding Fathers. In 2021 living in Sparta, New Jersey and working in New York City I was lucky to find out about Anna Von Reitz and all 50 states assemblies. In May 2021 I declared myself an American and joined The New Jersey Assembly.









References:

https://americaunincorporated.org/home

https://thenewjerseyassembly.wordpress.com/





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

