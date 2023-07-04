Russian Ministry of Defense Reports Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers - Flying near Alaska's Coastline - Flight Duration 13 hours, accompanied by Su-30SM & Su-35S Fighter Aircraft

Russian Ministry of Defense Reports Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Flying near Alaska's Coastline

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers from the Russian Aerospace Forces embarked on a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, close to the western coast of Alaska.

The flight duration of the missile carriers exceeded 13 hours, and they were accompanied by Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter aircraft from the Eastern Military District. The crews of the strategic missile carriers practiced mid-air refueling during the flight.

The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that long-range aviation pilots regularly conduct flights over the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, as well as the Black and Baltic Seas. Importantly, all flights carried out by Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft strictly adhere to international airspace regulations.