Footage of a Failed Ukrainian Counterattack in the Karmazinovka area in the Svatovo direction on July 10
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of a failed Ukrainian counterattack in the Karmazinovka area in the Svatovo direction on July 10.

As a result of anti-tank fire, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost at least two BMP-2s and a T-80BV tank, as well as several soldiers.

