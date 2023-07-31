Footage of a failed Ukrainian counterattack in the Karmazinovka area in the Svatovo direction on July 10.
As a result of anti-tank fire, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost at least two BMP-2s and a T-80BV tank, as well as several soldiers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.