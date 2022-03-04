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FULL SHOW: If Vladimir Putin Is A War Criminal, Joe Biden Is His Accomplice
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72 views • March 04, 2022
As the war in Ukraine continues, the American people are left with more questions than answered as we are told it is our responsibility to get involved and defend Ukraine. If that is the case, why is the Biden Administration doing so much to help Vladimir Putin? Kristan Harris is riding with the Freedom Convoy to D.C., he gives us updates on the size of the movement. Jim Hoft is breaking huge news at The Gateway Pundit, he discusses everything from election fraud to FBI sting operations. Jesse Lee Peterson and Alex Stein join in the third hour for a healthy roast of the radical left.
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