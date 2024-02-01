Terry Wolfe on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, sapient scribbler Terry Wolfe discusses some of the subject matter covered in his most recent substack post about the concept of a "Christian haven" (NOWHERE TO GO, NOTHING TO HIDE) and comments on the 'Take Our Border Back' convoy heading to Texas, an Israeli company getting the green light to make the world's first cell-cultivated beef steaks, the pope’s willingness to allow priests to bless same-sex unions and more.





GUEST OVERVIEW: Terry Wolfe is the author of FIRE IN THE RABBIT HOLE and MAYBE EVERYONE IS WRONG: REVELATIONS, CONSPIRACY, AND THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN. He is an independent researcher from Canada's prairies, raised as a Mennonite to fear God and study the Word. His viral TikTok videos have been featured on dozens of major platforms and received millions of likes because they explain complex and intimidating topics in an enjoyable and simple way. https://linktr.ee/wolfpox