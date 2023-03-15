Create New Account
CHEM BOW CLOUD - 2020.06.12 -- AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
The skies across the earth are filled with metallic, chemical and synthetic cloud which is killing all life on earth. The aluminum and iron particulate fallout becomes THERMITE and result in the catastrophic 'bushfires' such as those in California and Australia .. the sheep are too blinded by the fluoride and MSM propaganda to see everything including themselves covered in a very obvious fire propellant.WAKE UP sheep .. this is happening 24/7 and isn't going to stop anytime soon.


