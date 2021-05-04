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Dung it Another Year - Bruce Tyson - Luke 13:6
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The Keeper of the Vineyard protests when the master aims to cut down the fruitless tree. He wants to dung it another year. Perhaps then it will bear fruit. Bruce Tyson explains the importance of fruitbearing and the role of intercession. Follow along with the transcript at https://brucetyson.com/dung-it-another-year/
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