“Miles Guo” Is a Top One Taboo Word Within the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p16rr8f9e
On August 8, Miles Guo said in a Gettr video, based on what fellow fighters from Communist China told him, Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) police officers could never speak of Miles’ name out loud, and always use nicknames to refer to Miles, the Whistleblower Movement and the New Federal State of China (NFSC)