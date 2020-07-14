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Barbara Bush : Daughter of Aleister Crowley
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163 views • July 14, 2020
Once notorious as “the wickedest man in the world”, Aleister Crowley was an occultist and ceremonial magician. He is still regarded as the most influential occultists of all time even though several decades have passed since his death. Crowley led a life that was absolutely shocking given the time and era he lived in; he was a heavy user of recreational drugs and notorious for his sexual practices with individuals of both sexes. He joined the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn as a young man and claimed to have been contacted by Aiwass, his Holy Guardian Angel. He believed himself to be the prophet of a new age and played a significant role in founding the religion of Thelema which proposes that the adherents, known as Thelemites should seek out their own true path in life and follow it. Eventually this philosophy came to be accepted by the Ordo Templis Orientis (O.T.O.). Crowley went on to form his own occult society and later on created a religious commune called the Abbey of Thelema. A man having interests in a wide range of fields, he was also an avid mountaineer who had scaled several lofty peaks all over the world. He led a highly controversial life and was also known as The Beast 666.

Further Info:

ALEISTER CROWLEY AND THE BUSH CONNECTION:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/11/aleister-crowley-and-the-bush-connection/

The Uncanny Resemblance of Barbara Bush to Aleister Crowley:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/04/the-uncanny-resemblance-of-barbara-bush-to-aleister-crowley/

Compelling Evidence that Satanist, Aleister Crowley is the Father of Barbara Bush?:
https://clayandiron.com/news/top-united-states-news-stories/compelling-evidence-that-satanist-aleister-crowley-is-the-father-of-barbara-bush/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5pv-2zCbeU
Kevin Canada YT Channel
Keywords
666aleister crowleybarbara bushotogreat beastnwo bloodlines
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