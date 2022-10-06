World Famous Jesse Kelly Show hour 1 : Oct 5 2022

The war on oil and gas. Oct 5, 2022 Hour one Jesse Kelly Show. Let me know what you think in the comments. Should I post more of these here? Do you hate it? in any event, I would love it if you would visit my website at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.