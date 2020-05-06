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Freedom Is Essential
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23 views • May 06, 2020
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Dr. Dan Erikson explains facts and recommends lifting all stay at home orders: https://www.brighteon.com/98e0dc2f-e20c-4a7d-ad7a-66f9f9b6dee6
Dr. Andrew Kaufman - A Breakdown on Current Testing Procedures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue-2BxapzM8&fbclid=IwAR2-5B0_8nNPLG4EjDILwPNHwgcho_aitilCc1amlnu1B6N4pHjfy8fcRqI
Why PCR Tests are not effective: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PQ4CMP72OE&t=353s
Dr. Shiva EXPOSES EVERYTHING The Deep State Is Trying To Hide About Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_WXl90RazA&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR11Sjui-j61bKydar4qzRD5OfQk9yuXKYX9piuq8FaUrX2FQ4WJMergHZA
Freedom is Essential FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/230435971535708/
Freedom is Essential FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/664214404411435/
SIGN UP NOW BY EMAIL to be notified after YouTube shuts this video down and FB group and event: [email protected]
Dr. Dan Erikson explains facts and recommends lifting all stay at home orders: https://www.brighteon.com/98e0dc2f-e20c-4a7d-ad7a-66f9f9b6dee6
Dr. Andrew Kaufman - A Breakdown on Current Testing Procedures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue-2BxapzM8&fbclid=IwAR2-5B0_8nNPLG4EjDILwPNHwgcho_aitilCc1amlnu1B6N4pHjfy8fcRqI
Why PCR Tests are not effective: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PQ4CMP72OE&t=353s
Dr. Shiva EXPOSES EVERYTHING The Deep State Is Trying To Hide About Coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_WXl90RazA&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR11Sjui-j61bKydar4qzRD5OfQk9yuXKYX9piuq8FaUrX2FQ4WJMergHZA
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