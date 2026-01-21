‼️Russian FPV drone goes underneath and inside an AFU anti FPV corridor in Kherson to find its next target

‼️ Russian FPV drone goes underneath and inside an AFU anti FPV corridor in Kherson to find its next target.

Adding:

Whitkoff and Kushner will arrive in Moscow tomorrow to continue the dialogue on Ukraine - Putin

Adding, Putin’s full statement regarding the invitation to the Gaza Peace Council:

As for the Peace Council, we have indeed received a personal appeal from the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, inviting us to join a new international structure being created on his initiative — the Peace Council.

In this regard, I would first of all like to thank the U.S. President for this proposal. We have always supported and continue to support any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability.

We also note the contribution of the current U.S. administration to the search for a solution to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.





As for our participation in the Peace Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to study the documents we have received, to consult with our strategic partners on this matter, and only after that will we be able to give a response to the invitation conveyed to us.

The proposal made to us primarily concerns a settlement in the Middle East and the search for possible ways to address the urgent problems of the Palestinian people and to resolve the most acute issues of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, I would like to note the main point. The main point is that the entire process should have a positive impact on a long-term settlement of the Palestinian–Israeli conflict, based on the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, and that the inalienable needs and wishes of the Palestinians be taken into account.

This concerns recommendations for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and its basic social infrastructure, healthcare systems, water supply, and the establishment of uninterrupted food provision.

Therefore, already now, even before we decide on the issue of participation in the membership and the work of the Peace Council itself, taking into account Russia’s special relations with the Palestinian people, we could, I believe, transfer one billion U.S. dollars to the Peace Council from Russian assets frozen under the previous U.S. administration.