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I didn't Smoke for a Month & This Happened!...
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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16 views • December 16, 2020
Sleep is important, a lot of people use cannabis and CBD for nighttime, but I don't think CBD is the cure all for sleep. If your mind is racing for example, CBD might not be enough to shut that off. If you're physically in pain, I've got some options for you. But mentally, I don't think without using a little bit of THC, even a 20:1 CBD to THC ratio where you're not going to get high, but without THC I don't think it's enough to get your mind to shut down if you have anxiety, stress &/or insomnia.

My average Rapid Eye Movement (REM) per night during Sober October was 59% lower with CBD than THC, and I had 17% less deep sleep. However, having no cannabinoids resulted in the longest average deep sleep that lasted on average 80 minutes per night.

My REM score was 43 using only CBD. Rapid Eye Movement is the time when your body is healing itself, so if you're only using CBD you might not have that opportunity. In order to both emotionally and physically heal yourself during REM, it looks like you need some THC in your system.

Guest:
Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve

Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge

Episode 597 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cbdinsomniasleep aid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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