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Debunking Jesuit Dispensationalism - Part 3 - Edward Irving
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49 views • May 30, 2022
Edward Irving was the main catalyst that pushed Jesuit Eschatology onto the Protestants. All that our brave Reformers proclaimed was all but forgotten and exchanged for a hodge podge of new spirituality. New Christian sects started to spring forth succeeding Irving such as Adventism. The Charismatic movement also was introduced at this time.
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