UAE Changed our Financial System 05/04/2026

The UAE exits OPEC and that means it no longer has limits on oil production. Effective immediately, they can start pushing oil to the Fujairah port terminal, which is beyond the Hormuz chokepoint. We also learn that the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that several allies in the Gulf region and in Asia, have requested a currency swap from the United Stated to help deal with energy shocks and other fallouts from the Middle East War.

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