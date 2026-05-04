UAE Changed our Financial System 05/04/2026

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The UAE exits OPEC and that means it no longer has limits on oil production. Effective immediately, they can start pushing oil to the Fujairah port terminal, which is beyond the Hormuz chokepoint. We also learn that the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that several allies in the Gulf region and in Asia, have requested a currency swap from the United Stated to help deal with energy shocks and other fallouts from the Middle East War.
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00:00Intro
01:06UAE Pulls out of OPEC
09:08Exposure Transfer
12:08Storm Judgement Revival
13:05End of Petrodollar