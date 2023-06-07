Create New Account
Military Intelligence Whistleblower. Dumbs, Aliens, Seal Team 6, Osama, Boring machines and more
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Jim Crenshaw


June 7, 2023


Its too bad the interviewer does not know shit about anything...he is a neophyte and not qualified to interview anyone about any of this. Very good information none the less.


The order takers...will kill us all. Military. Cops. Civil Servants of all kinds. They are not serving us. War is being waged on us. So many are going to die.

Source: Not cited by poster.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BUjSQryDGGuF

Keywords
militaryalienswarintelligencewhistleblowerosamadumbsseal team 6boring machinesorder takers

