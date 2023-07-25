One Year Ago Today - A Christian Ceremony came under Attack by Western Backed Terrorists in 'Idlib', SYRIA

One year ago today a Christian ceremony came under attack by Western backed terrorists in Idlib. I attended the opening ceremony for the replica Aya Sophia Church in Al Sqeilbiyyeh, northern Hama. The drone missile strike landed 4 metres from where we were sitting. Chaos reigned. Children passed out from fear. Young Hisham Elias died from his terrible wounds. His body shielded us from the shrapnel. Never forget.
