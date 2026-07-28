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God will Give us Strength to Endure Torture for Christ 07/28/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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We hope this message encourage you today. Even if we go through torture and pain for God, He will make a way to protect you, to heal you and to deliver you! We hope this testimony from Dumitru Duduman will be a reminder, should day ever come! God protected him and kept him alive TWICE on the electric chair, and he had a very special warning for America.

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Keywords
godchristtorturestrengthgiveendureprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:10Is This of God

03:35Skipped

08:37Torture

14:26Back to Work

15:45God’s Warning to America

16:17The Message

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