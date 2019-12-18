History Just Doubled with a Possible Global Crash 2021 (924)

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***Today's Story Links***
It's D-Day For The Repo Market: On Monday $100 Billion In Liquidity Will Be Drained - What Happens Next? https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/its...
"Great Slowdown" - Indian Economy Headed Towards ICU, Warns Former Economic Official https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/g...
AsiaPac Manufacturing PMIs Slump, But China Retail Sales Surge Amid Inflation Spike https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/a...
"Massive... Huge... Largest Ever": Fed Will Flood Market With Gargantuan $500 Billion In Liquidity To Avoid Year-End Repo Crisis https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/avo...
Earliest known cave art by modern humans found in Indonesia https://www.sott.net/article/425561-E...
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2...
45,000 year old lion statuette was found in Denisova Cave in Russia https://www.sott.net/article/424327-4...
A powerful cyclone develops over the northeast US and brings significant blizzard into eastern Canada this weekend https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Bomb Cyclone over USA / Canada Dec 15-18 https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...
Snowfall Totals Bomb Cyclone USA / Canada Dec 15-18 https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...
Sunset in Austria Dec 16, 2019 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMDeG0WWo...
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NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
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