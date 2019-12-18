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History Just Doubled with a Possible Global Crash 2021 (924)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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98 views • December 18, 2019
New 44,000 year old cave art found in Indonesia doubling our human history and economic contraction sweeping the globe in China, India, Australia and Japan with the US Federal Reserve about to inject half a trillion $USD into the overnight lending market to prevent a global market crash.

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#globaleconomy #repomarket #cavepaintings #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution #climatemodels

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***Today's Story Links***
It's D-Day For The Repo Market: On Monday $100 Billion In Liquidity Will Be Drained - What Happens Next? https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/its...

"Great Slowdown" - Indian Economy Headed Towards ICU, Warns Former Economic Official https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/g...

AsiaPac Manufacturing PMIs Slump, But China Retail Sales Surge Amid Inflation Spike https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/a...

"Massive... Huge... Largest Ever": Fed Will Flood Market With Gargantuan $500 Billion In Liquidity To Avoid Year-End Repo Crisis https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/avo...

Earliest known cave art by modern humans found in Indonesia https://www.sott.net/article/425561-E...

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2...

45,000 year old lion statuette was found in Denisova Cave in Russia https://www.sott.net/article/424327-4...

A powerful cyclone develops over the northeast US and brings significant blizzard into eastern Canada this weekend https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...

Bomb Cyclone over USA / Canada Dec 15-18 https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...

Snowfall Totals Bomb Cyclone USA / Canada Dec 15-18 https://www.severe-weather.eu/wp-cont...

Sunset in Austria Dec 16, 2019 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMDeG0WWo...

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NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
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