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MASS PSYCHOSIS - HOW AN ENTIRE POPULATION BECOMES MENTALLY ILL
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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150 views • August 09, 2021
https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
This video was made in collaboration with Academy of Ideas. They create videos explaining the ideas of history's great thinkers in order to help supply the world with more knowledge, to empower the individual, and to promote freedom. Please check out their youtube channel for more brilliant content. https://www.youtube.com/c/academyofideas or visit their website to learn more https://academyofideas.com/

In this video we are going to explore the most dangerous of all psychic epidemics, the mass psychosis. A mass psychosis is an epidemic of madness and it occurs when a large portion of a society loses touch with reality and descends into delusions. Such a phenomenon is not a thing of fiction. Two examples of mass psychoses are the American and European witch hunts 16th and 17th centuries and the rise of totalitarianism in the 20th century.

This video will aim to answer questions surrounding mass psychosis: What is it? How does is start? Has it happened before? Are we experiencing one right now? And if so, how can the stages of a mass psychosis be reversed?

This video took a tremendous amount of work. It truly is a labor of love and if you appreciate this video and want to help support the creation of more videos, please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool

Get the After Skool Kid's Book - Why Don't Country Flags Use The Color Purple? https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Country-F...
Get in touch via https://www.afterskool.net/
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mind controlvaccinationsnwodepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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