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They Are Destroying Humankind.
https://rumble.com/v1icbqr-they-are-destroying-humankind..html
Contributions from Senior Nurse Kate Shemirani and others waking people up.
Do not take another of these experimental jabs.
Stop Using Your iPhone.
Stop Reading and / or listening to MSM news media (except GB News for now at least).
Use cash at least one day a week or you will loose it.
Original Source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKoB6uJKNWnJ/
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
DUNEDRIFTER
https://roxytube.com
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
HACKING, HUMANBEINGS, Wake Up
Uploaded, 2nd September 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody, Roxy