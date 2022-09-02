They Are Destroying Humankind.





https://rumble.com/v1icbqr-they-are-destroying-humankind..html





Contributions from Senior Nurse Kate Shemirani and others waking people up.





Do not take another of these experimental jabs.

Stop Using Your iPhone.

Stop Reading and / or listening to MSM news media (except GB News for now at least).

Use cash at least one day a week or you will loose it.





Original Source

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKoB6uJKNWnJ/





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





HACKING, HUMANBEINGS, Wake Up





Uploaded, 2nd September 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody, Roxy