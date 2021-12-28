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Aquí está la introducción al Curso Básico de Instrucción del Antídoto Universal
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562 views • December 28, 2021
Aquí está la introducción al Curso Básico de Instrucción del Antídoto Universal. Es una serie de videos en 8 partes. Después del lanzamiento de la serie completa, esta información sera compilada en un documento PDF guía interactiva que podrá ser enviada via correo electrónico para ser compartida con todos. Link mencionado en el video. Por que se llama el Antidoto Universal?: https://bit.ly/WhyTUA
Bendiciones en nombre de Jesus
Bendiciones en nombre de Jesus
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