Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 January 2024 - Victoria Market
channel image
Lightpath
15 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

Part 2 of three parts, this one covering the march up to Queen Victoria Market and the speeches given there. We always have a great crowd listening to what we have to share. The speeches cover a wide variety of government and corporate scams. 

Keywords
freedomgovernmentrallymelbournecorporatespeechesscamsqueen victoria market

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket