Was Jesus Christ Born on December 25th
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec 24, 2022

The Catholic Church has taught that Jesus Christ was born on Christmas. Dr Taylor Marshall answers 3 objections to Dec 25 and proves the late December birth of Jesus Christ using Saint Luke's Gospel.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4Z6xAm0bCA

gospelchristjesuschristmaschristianreligioncatholicborndecember 25objectionsdr taylor marshallsaint luke

