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25 THINGS To NEVER Overlook When Building or Buying a Bunker
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1848 views • July 16, 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
Uploaded on July 16 2020
Ron discusses in detail the 25 things YOU should look for when buying or building a bomb shelter for yourself !!
Atlas Survival Shelters
200 CMH Road
Sulpher Springs, TX 75483
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
To order your Survival Food visit:
http://www.shelterwithatlas.com
Uploaded on July 16 2020
Ron discusses in detail the 25 things YOU should look for when buying or building a bomb shelter for yourself !!
Atlas Survival Shelters
200 CMH Road
Sulpher Springs, TX 75483
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
To order your Survival Food visit:
http://www.shelterwithatlas.com
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