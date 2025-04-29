Going back to an environment that nutrifyes our soul (Part 1)

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Jim Gale: Welcome to Braveheart Nation, and I am so excited to be here with Dr Wolfe and introducing one of my personal heroes, one of the people who has made a big difference in the lives of millions of people by coming out strong and telling the truth about what's going on. The real Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr. Judy, thank you first of all, for everything that you're doing and have been doing for a long time.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Thank you so much, because it took a long time, as you know, to get back here and get people back to true, you know, best way to make America healthy again, as you know, is grow, baby, grow. But not the way they have us growing; back to pure regenerative farming for our entire lands. Delighted to meet you and delighted to be here with you.

Jim Gale: You're so right on. When we have locally produced poison-free food, which is the way it's been throughout the history of humanity, until the last few generations. Now, we have centrally controlled poisonous food, right? And as Kissinger said back in 1974, if you want to control people, control food, because then that leads to the dis-ease and disease and the whole medical allopathic system. What do you think?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: You're so right on. When we have locally produced poison-free food, which is the way it's been throughout the history of humanity, until the last few generations. Now, we have centrally controlled poisonous food, right? And as Kissinger said back in 1974, if you want to control people, control food, because then that leads to the dis-ease and disease and the whole medical allopathic system. What do you think?





04/28.2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show, with Jim Gale, Founder of Food Forest Abundance, and DocOfDetox Darrell Wolfe: https://x.com/DocOfDetox/status/1916901716672266501

Jim Gale: https://foodforestabundance.com