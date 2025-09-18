BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 We're talking 'bout free speech, good times
wolfburg
wolfburg
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago
A danceable, funk-driven disco track with minimalist sophistication: bass drum anchors beats one and three, syncopated bold bassline drives the rhythm, Clean, staccato guitar riffs interlock with sharp hi-hats, sparse percussion, rhythmic handclaps, and airy keyboards, The polished mix allows spaciousness, gradually layering in orchestral strings and silky, soulful backing vocals, The arrangement fuses jazz, funk, and R&B, building groove and elegance with disciplined clarity and tasteful orchestration, Lyrical Irony: The song's lyrics, which reference Depression-era tunes like "Happy Days Are Here Again, " have a subtle ironic undertone, Nile Rodgers has stated that the lyrics were a way to comment on the economic conditions of the late 1970s while still creating a song about enjoying the present moment, This lyrical depth sets it apart from many other disco songs
 

🎵 We're talking 'bout free speech, good times, Don't you wanna hear what's on our minds? We've got the right, it's given to us, To speak our truth, no matter what the fuss. Got something to say, let's hear it now, Don't let nobody shut you down. From the college campus to the town square, Free speech is the air that we share. Hateful or sweet, it's all in the street, We gotta talk it out, can't admit defeat. Truth comes out, when we let it flow, That's how we know, what we need to know. It's a disco inferno, burning bright, In the face of injustice, we ignite. With every word, we stand tall, Free speech is the law, that's ten feet tall. So come on, let's dance, let's make a scene, In the battle for freedom, we're the team. With microphones and megaphones singing, We'll keep on talking, till the morning's shining! 🎵

Keywords
groove and elegance with disciplined clarity and tasteful orchestrationlyrical irony the song lyricswhich reference depressionera tunes like have a subtle ironic undertoneconditions of the late 1970s while still creating a song about enjoying the present momentthis lyrical depth sets it apart from many other disco songs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy