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11/18/2021 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark Ft. Peter Navarro; Breaking!!! Why We Must Fire Dr. Fauci NOW
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3443 views • November 18, 2021
11/18/2021 Thrive Time Show
Peter Navarro was the first to sound the alarm within the West Wing about the pandemic. As Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator, Navarro was at the center of ramping up domestic production of critically needed Personal Protective Equipment and while helping President Trump insure that every American who needed a ventilator had a ventilator.
Visit Clay Clark's website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
Peter Navarro was the first to sound the alarm within the West Wing about the pandemic. As Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator, Navarro was at the center of ramping up domestic production of critically needed Personal Protective Equipment and while helping President Trump insure that every American who needed a ventilator had a ventilator.
Visit Clay Clark's website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
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