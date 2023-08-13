Create New Account
Soldier of Fortune Richard Burton, Alias Ruffian Dick
IReadClassicComicBooks
Soldier of Fortune Richard Burton, Alias Ruffian Dick


One of the most dashing and romantic adventurers ever to cut a bloody swath through the pages of history was RICHARD BURTON. a veritable daredevil of danger who laughed at death and fought for fame and love - a man whose magnificent and heroic exploits made him a TRUE SOLDIER OF FORTUNE!


From Soldiers of Fortune, American Comics Group / ACG,  Mar 1951 

RICHARD BURTON, Ruffian Dick, history, soldier of fortune, comics, comic book, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational

