CTP (20251210 S3EDecSpecial2) Mr. Whiskey Purpose In Life BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
3 views • 1 day ago

CTP (S3EDecSpecial2) Facing Darkness, Finding Purpose

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We explore how to face darkness without getting stuck in it and how purpose rooted in faith can turn pain into forward motion. Humor breaks the tension while we draw a firm line between helping and enabling and point to resources that support real change.

• framing anger, sorrow, and grief as normal emotions

• shifting from dwelling on the past to building tomorrow

• defining purpose as serving God and serving people

• drawing boundaries that prevent enablement and support accountability

• distinguishing self-interest from selfishness in a faith context

• using humor and honesty to keep hope practical

• where to find tools, guides, and ministries that help

http://CoupleONukes.com https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP


Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianunited statesmoviesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
