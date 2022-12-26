Protect the Children and Make Money! Add your name to the Lawsuit against Baalanciaga

Empire Legal calls on all victims anywhere in the world who have suffered any of these or other damages to add their name to the class action lawsuit.
Add your name to the Balenciaga class action lawsuit to get paid, https://empirelegal.org/balenciaga-intake/
Complaint against Balenciaga for damages by international clients
Summary
The highly publicized media campaign by Balenciaga depicting children in paedophilia situations has been highly traumatic to our clients and has caused them irreparable harm psychologically, financially and relationally.
The clients that we represent affected by these campaigns by Balenciaga come from all walks of life, from every profession and from over 50 nations across the world.
The damages sustained by our clients range from and are not limited to,
Psychological trauma
Suicidal behaviour
Inability to sleep
Recurring nightmares
Loss of appetite
Flashbacks of childhood trauma
Disgust with my Balenciaga wardrobe
Loss of reputation being photographed with Balenciaga outfits
Being forced to remove all of my images from social media and websites with my Balenciaga fashion
Having to explain myself about my fashion choices
Wasting my time and casting innuendo upon me and my reputation
Having to retake wedding and other photos
Inability to work
Loss of focus
Loss of business opportunity
