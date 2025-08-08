TIMBERLAKE, TICKS, AND THE TRUTH ABOUT LYME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pop icon Justin Timberlake’s recent Lyme disease diagnosis is shining a spotlight on a condition mainstream medicine still refuses to fully acknowledge in its chronic form. Del sits down with Lyme-literate physician Dr. James Neuenschwander to break down the ongoing controversy—why standard testing often fails, why so many patients are misdiagnosed or dismissed, and how a comprehensive, integrative approach combining antibiotics, detox, immune modulation, and herbal therapies is giving hope to those battling chronic Lyme.
#LymeDisease #ChronicLyme #JustinTimberlake #IntegrativeMedicine #Autoimmune #LymeAwareness #MedicalFreedom #LymeWarrior #LymeTruth #Bitten