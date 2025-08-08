BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TIMBERLAKE, TICKS, AND THE TRUTH ABOUT LYME
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5773 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 1 day ago

Pop icon Justin Timberlake’s recent Lyme disease diagnosis is shining a spotlight on a condition mainstream medicine still refuses to fully acknowledge in its chronic form. Del sits down with Lyme-literate physician Dr. James Neuenschwander to break down the ongoing controversy—why standard testing often fails, why so many patients are misdiagnosed or dismissed, and how a comprehensive, integrative approach combining antibiotics, detox, immune modulation, and herbal therapies is giving hope to those battling chronic Lyme.


#LymeDisease #ChronicLyme #JustinTimberlake #IntegrativeMedicine #Autoimmune #LymeAwareness #MedicalFreedom #LymeWarrior #LymeTruth #Bitten

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy