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Bro Dave Ch. #6 - The Most Controversial Bible Verse - Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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6 views • March 13, 2020
If you think Br. Dave has been vague about the teachings of Jesus, you won’t think so after viewing this one. He examines one of the best definitions of a Christian (which is also the most controversial definition) you’ll find anywhere, and observes that virtually everyone in the world has rejected it as being too hard.
Music Info: Artist: Kai Engel Song: January License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Artist: Machinima Sound Song: Olympos License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Artist: Unknown Song: Lunar Eclipse License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
Music Info: Artist: Kai Engel Song: January License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Artist: Machinima Sound Song: Olympos License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Artist: Unknown Song: Lunar Eclipse License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
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